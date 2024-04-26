The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) approved the cutting down of almost 4,000 protected trees and okayed the uprooting and replanting of over 3,000 since 2017.

The information follows a parliamentary question by PN environment spokesperson Rebekah Borg earlier this week.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said ERA gives “absolute priority not to touch any protected tree, when possible”, adding that the government’s direction is to increase the number of trees.

However, Dalli said that, in some cases, ERA is asked to allow the removal of trees because they cannot be incorporated into a project, are damaging property, are a danger to people or are sick.

“In those cases, ERA must ensure that the justification is valid. This is done through a qualified arborist who studies the situation,” Dalli said.

“In cases of approval, ERA insists that the least number of trees are affected.”

The trees are replanted somewhere else when possible, she said. In the last seven years, ERA approved transplanting 3,371 protected trees.

Some trees cannot be saved because of their age, where they are located or the nature of a particular species, she said.

This was the case for 3,714 protected trees in the last seven years, the minister said. In such cases, ERA obliges the planting of new trees.

Over 18,000 trees were planted as compensation, she said.

The Trees and Woodlands Protection subsidiary legislation protects about 90 different tree species in Malta.

All trees that are over 50 years old in urban public open spaces are also protected. Destroying or damaging a tree without a permit is illegal and carries a fine of up to €25,000.