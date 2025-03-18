An inquiry into the Armed Forces of Malta and its responsibility in a cannabis heist from one of its barracks is to be published later on Tuesday, the prime minister has said.

Led by retired judge Geoffrey Valenzia, the administrative inquiry was tasked with looking into why over 100kg of cannabis seized from the Malta Freeport was being held at an AFM facility in Safi, what security precautions were taken to ensure the drug was safely held and how the AFM, freeport and other entities interacted throughout.

Valenzia was also asked to make recommendations to address any regulatory or administrative shortcomings he identified.

Prime Minister Robert Abela speaking to journalists on Tuesday. Video: Jonathan Borg

The inquiry was initially given three weeks to wrap up its work, but that period was extended by an additional few days at the judge’s request.

Replying to journalists' questions on Tuesday, Prime Minister Robert Abela did not provide any other details other than the inquiry will be published in full later on in the day.

"The report came into my possession earlier today, I will be releasing it to the public today after examining it," he said.

Six people have been charged in connection with the February 24 robbery, which saw criminals cut a fence at the Safi barracks and then shuttle blocks of cannabis resin into getaway vehicles before escaping.

The theft was only discovered during a routine patrol of the facility later that same night.

The AFM’s commander, Clinton O'Neill, was immediately suspended on half-pay. Four army officials who were on duty that night, including a major, refused to testify in court this week.

While police originally said 226kg of cannabis resin was stolen, that number was significantly downgraded to 132kg two weeks later. The cause for the discrepancy remains unclear and police have failed to explain it adequately.

The Labour Party has claimed that the discrepancy is "something normal in the course of police investigations."