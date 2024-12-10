A dismembered body discovered in a suitcase floating off the Gżira promenade on Monday is believed to belong to a man in his 40s or 50s, police investigators said.

The suitcase, spotted in the water, was retrieved by the police at around 2pm, sparking alarm across the country.

Investigators believe the crime occurred just a few days ago since the body had not yet decomposed. They also noted that the suitcase had not been sufficiently weighed down, which led to its visibility on the water's surface.

Despite the dismemberment, sources said investigators are studying the victim’s facial features, providing potential clues to the identity.

An autopsy is being conducted on Tuesday to gather further forensic evidence, which could also lead to the killer.

Police retrieved the body and the suitcase from the water and placed into a body bag for further examination.

A magisterial inquiry is also underway.

More details to follow