One male diver died, while another is in critical condition, after finding themselves in difficulties off Żonqor, Marsascala on Saturday.

Police received information that the incident happened at 10.30 am.

The divers, both men, were brought ashore in an AFM rescue launch and were seen by medical teams on site.

The nationalities and ages of the divers were still unknown at the time of publication.

An ambulance took the divers to Mater Dei Hospital, where one diver was certified dead shortly after, and the other in serious condition.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud was informed of the case and appointed an inquiry. Police investigations are still ongoing.

Last Sunday, AFM rescued two divers after finding themselves in difficulties off Zonqor in Marsascala.