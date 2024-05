A Swiss woman died while diving in Dwejra on Saturday morning, the police said in a statement.

The woman, who was 44 years old, was diving at the Gozitan dive site when police received an emergency call at around 10.20am.

Emergency services were called to the site and the diver was pulled ashore. Despite first aid attempts to resuscitate her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Magistrate Simone Grech is leading an inquiry into the case.