Four fishermen were rescued by an AFM launch early on Sunday after their boat took in water and capsized off Filfla.

The incident took place at 4.30am some 20 nautical miles from Lapsi Point.

The AFM deployed a launch and helicopter to locate the boat and provide assistance.

The fishermen were embarked on the rescue launch and taken to the Haywharf maritime base where they were checked by medical staff.

Later in the day, two divers were rescued after finding themselves in difficulties off Marsascala.

The incident happened in the early afternoon.

The divers were brought ashore in an AFM rescue launch and given first aid by waiting ambulance crews. No further information was available.

The rescue launch arrives in Marsascala.