Every year, the annual Deloitte study on the performance of the tourism industry keeps producing data that confirms the increase in the number of tourists visiting the island. The 2024 report is no exception.

The study confirms that, last year, tourists spent more money but less time in Malta than in 2023. On average, tourists spend €141.91 a day, a 7.5 per cent increase yearly. The stakeholders present for the Deloitte presentation welcomed the results. Tourism Minister Ian Borg said the results were a testament to the country’s ability to attract and retain visitors and the efforts of industry professionals.

Put simply, the industry policymakers and operators are happy to talk about the sustainability of the industry model while reaffirming pious commitments to “ensure quality across all aspects – product, service and experience”.

Tourism remains the most crucial sector of our economy. Contributing to more than a quarter of our GDP, it creates tens of thousands of jobs. It also does wonders to enhance our cultural and entertainment sector.

Dispassionate analysts, however, are justified in looking beyond the mouth-watering number of tourists.

They are asking whether the search for the holy grail of quality tourism is just a mirage rather than a realistic objective pursued with determination by policymakers and industry operators.

Measuring the success of the tourism industry by counting the number of visitors is, at best, fallacious. At worst, it is lulling the industry into a sense of complacency that ignores the costs that the community is paying.

Tourism leaders must start asking whether a small, overpopulated island with an increasingly congested road network, a struggling sewage system, water and electricity infrastructure, low standard in public cleanliness and limited beach facilities can honestly sell itself as a quality destination.

MEP Daniel Attard, who sits on the S&D’s committee on transport and tourism, should be commended for noting that Ryanair’s CEO, Michael O’Leary’s recent claims that Malta could accommodate even more tourists might not match the country’s priorities.

Tourism policymakers will gain credibility when they decide to engage with the public and industry operators on how best to ensure that mass tourism at least adds incremental socio-economic value to the country.

The Malta Tourism Authority’s constant push to attract wealthier visitors from Europe, China, and the US has become a tired refrain. It reflects a lack of realistic vision, especially given poor travel connections to key markets and the fact that Malta increasingly resembles a sprawling construction site rather than a premium destination.

Tourism policymakers must follow how other Mediterranean destinations facing similar challenges of over-tourism are revising their strategies to strike a balance between economic and social interests. A good start, for instance, could be limiting the number of cruise liners allowed to enter the Grand Harbour at any one time. The Italy cruise line port of Trieste only allows one cruise liner to dock at any one time.

Promoting off-season travel, expanding eco-tourism, and investing in high-end experiences can help ease pressure on resources while attracting quality visitors. Additionally, better urban planning and securing direct connections to high-spending tourists are essential.

The authorities must also curb overdevelopment, and ensure tourism supports local communities rather create a source of friction.

Malta cannot keep chasing tourism records without considering the long-term impact. A true quality destination isn’t measured by numbers but by experience and sustainability. Without real investment in infrastructure, environmental protection, and community well-being, the island risks becoming a victim of its own success.