OBITUARIES

BUGEJA. On February 22, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, DIONE (SPIRIDIONE) of Ħamrun, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Margaret, his children Claire and her husband Edward, Gordon and his wife Lucienne, his grandchildren Matthew, Martina, Michela and Zac, his sister Anna and her husband Lawrence, Pierre and his wife Marcelle and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, February 25, for St Cajetan’s Ħamrun parish church where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 9.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at the Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CUSCHIERI. On February 22 at Mater Dei Hospital, DENIS, aged 96, widower of Jill née Skrimshire, passed away suddenly but peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Elise, Matthew and Thomas, their spouses Ian, Lorraine and Claire, grandchildren Peter, Emma and Lia, his brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces, nephews, long-standing friends both in Malta and the UK, and his dedicated carer, Bituin, to whom the family is especially grateful. The funeral Mass will held at 2pm on Thursday, February 27, at Attard parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SANT’ANGELO. On February 20, at St Catherine’s Home, Attard, STEPHEN (Steno), aged 96, from Attard, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Victoria and her husband Dr Mario Farrugia, Silvana, his beloved grandchildren Mark and his partner Rebekah, and Nigel and his partner Stephanie, his in-laws Frank Schembri and Mary Bugeja and their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Catherine’s Home, tomorrow, Tuesday, February 25 at 8.30am, for the parish church of Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Klarissi Malta.The family would like to thank the staff and administration of St Catherine’s Home, and especially Sr Maggie, for their constant care and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

ABELA. LINA. In loving memory of my beloved sister on her 15th anniversary. Mary

ATTARD. In loving memory of JANEY, née Galea. Today the 15th anniversary of her death, the masses at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be celebrated for the repose of her soul. Always remembered by her children and grandchildren and their respective spouses. Prayer is kindly solicited.

CARUANA SCICLUNA – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of our dear father and grandfather, today the 25th anniversary of his departing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten by his children, Noel, Anna, Adrian, Ina, Edna and Anna, daughter-in-law, widow of his son Joseph, their respective wives, husbands and grandchildren. O Lord grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA – ALFRED. Always in our thoughts and prayers on the 19th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his children Malcolm, Anne-Marie, Peter and Maureen, in-laws, grandsons, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

MICOVIC. In loving memory of MARY and JULIANA with gratitude for sharing their all too short lives with us on this earth. Fondly remembered by Milica and Monica, Roberta, Andrea and Mark.

“May Christ grant them eternal

Rest in the city of the living.

May he forgive them their sins,

For he loves them greatly.”

(From the Byzantine Ritual)