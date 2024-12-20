Hundreds of gifts donated by the public have been laid under a large Christmas tree in Castille Square before being distributed to children in need.

In its fifth year, Rigal b’Imħabba, is an initiative spearheaded by Lydia Abela, the Prime Minister’s wife, and their daughter Giorgia Mae.

Hundreds of families, children, politicians and personalities have left gifts for vulnerable children.

Due to the strong wind and rain, the presents have been covered in plastic sheets. Photo: Jonathan Borg

This year’s initiative was organised in collaboration with Magic 91.7 and local councils.

During the past few days, local councils lit up Christmas trees where residents could leave wrapped presents.

Throughout Friday, the presents in different localities will be transported to Castille Square and placed underneath its Christmas tree.

The square has been transformed into a Christmas village over the festive season, complete with stalls and musical events.

Abela previously invited families to come together on December 20 for a full day of activities at the so-called Villaġġ tal-Milied fi Pjazza Kastilja.

Beneficiaries include children in difficult circumstances, including prisoners' children, children in shelters for domestic violence, children of drug victims and children in homes.