A child and an elderly woman were left with serious injuries on Friday after being hit by a car in separate traffic accidents.

The first incident occurred at around 11:30am on Triq in-Naxxar, Birkirkara, when a 72-year-old woman from Mosta was hit by a Peugeot 307 driven by a 43-year-old man from Marsaskala.

Around 15 minutes later, a two-year-old child was hit by a Suzuki SX4 driven by a 44-year-old man from Mtarfa on Triq San Ġwann Bosco in Sliema.

Both victims were treated at the scene before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where their injuries were certified as serious.

Police investigations are ongoing.