The United Nations Security Council formally adopted a Malta-led resolution Friday aimed at enhancing protection for children in war zones.

In a statement, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said the resolution supported by more than 100 member states represented a “pivotal step toward strengthening global efforts to protect children affected by armed conflict.”

The ministry said the resolution “reinforces the international community's response to the grave violations against children in armed conflict”.

The resolution calls for a responsible handover of child protection responsibilities to UN country teams and stresses the “critical role” of child protection advisors in the organisation’s missions.

It also emphasises the importance of gender-specific approaches to children affected by conflict, the statement explained.

Commenting on the development, Foreign Minister Ian Borg said, “Malta’s leadership... reflects our commitment to ensuring that the protection of children remains a priority in peacebuilding and conflict resolution efforts”.

Malta chaired the UN Security Council’s Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict over the past two years, during which time it spearheaded visits to Nigeria and Colombia and negotiated 11 country-specific files on the issue, the statement said.

This is not the first Malta-led resolution to pass through the UN Security Council; in November last year, the council adopted a resolution calling for “extended humanitarian pauses” in the war between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.

It was the first resolution about the ongoing conflict passed by the UN’s highest organ, following four failed attempts to reach an agreement on a consensual resolution.

The resolution did appear to satisfy either side of the conflict however, with Israel blasting it as “detached from reality” and the Palestinians saying it did not go far enough.