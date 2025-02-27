The election of PN’s new general secretary will be a one-horse race, after Santa Luċija councillor Liam Sciberras withdrew his nomination for the post.

Sciberras' decision was announced one day after the third contestant - Gudja councillor Stefan Caruana - said he had withdrawn his nomination.

This means that the post will be contested by Charles Bonello, a private assistant of former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi.

The Fgura councillor, who also serves as the president of the PN’s College of Councillors, previously worked closely with Gonzi during his tenure as prime minister.

The PN veteran currently continues to assist Gonzi as his personal assistant.

The current PN general secretary Michael Piccinino revealed he planned on stepping down last September, after holding the post since 2021.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, Sciberras said he had just had a positive meeting with the party's leader Bernard Grech.

"In the current circumstances, I felt I should withdraw my nomination for the good of the party. I thank all those who showed their trust in me," he said, adding that he will continue working for the Santa Luċija locality.

He thanked Caruana for throwing his hat in the ring and augured Bonello well for his new role.