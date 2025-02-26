Gudja councillor Stefan Caruana has withdrawn his nomination for the PN’s general secretary post, 10 days after confirming his candidacy.

The nephew of slain PN activist Raymond Caruana, Stefan has served as the party’s executive organisational secretary on a voluntary basis since 2023.

This means that the post will be contested by Charles Bonello, a private assistant of former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi, and Santa Luċija councillor Liam Sciberras.

The current PN general secretary Michael Piccinino revealed he planned on stepping down last September, after holding the post since 2021.

Caruana announced he was withdrawing from the election in a Facebook post on Wednesday after meeting party leader Bernard Grech.

Caruana told Grech that following recent developments, he had decided not to contest the election of general secretary but will continue doing his utmost to help the party win the upcoming general election.

"The upcoming general election is an important one for our country. The PN has to be in a position that offers an alternative to the Maltese and Gozitan people.

"Although it wasn't an easy decision, I thought about it at length, believed in it and prepared a plan."