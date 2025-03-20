The Nationalist Party has raised “serious doubts” about the new tender for a fourth Gozo Channel ferry, questioning the way it was issued and the limited timeframe for submissions.

Speaking at a press conference in Ċirkewwa on Thursday, Nationalist Party MPs Alex Borg and Ivan Castillo expressed concerns over the tender process. They argued that the short deadline could discourage companies from participating, potentially leading to another failed bid.

The tender "For the Hire of One ROPAX Vessel Under a Time Charter Agreement," was published online on February 16, with a submission deadline of April 2. A Ropax vessel is a vessel with ramps at both ends.

Borg described the call as “a tender set to fail,” claiming “the timeline is so short that companies definitely won’t be able to bid for it.”

He added: “In no world or country will you find a situation where, in a few weeks, you have a boat ready to bid for this tender and to find itself between Malta and Gozo.”

His comments follow a similar call for tenders in 2022, which failed to attract any bidders. In October last year, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the government would issue a new tender to purchase or lease an additional ferry for the Gozo Channel fleet.

Borg warned that if this tender fails, the MV Nikolaos will continue to serve as a replacement. He claimed that he has repeatedly requested access to the contract related to the Nikolaos, even proposing a parliamentary debate on the matter. However, this request was denied.

The MV Nikolaos was built more than three decades ago and started operating between Malta and Gozo in 2019, when it was chartered from Greece with its own crew on a direct order from the government.

Borg claimed he had declined an offer from Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri for a private viewing of the contract, insisting that it should be made public. “I asked him not for this to be done just with me personally but for the contract to be published for all the Maltese and Gozitan people to see how their money is being used,” Borg said.

According to the Nationalist Party, sources suggest that the Nikolaos is costing the government €14,000 per day in rental and staffing costs, excluding fuel.

Describing the ferry as a “second-hand of a second-hand boat,” Borg said it was “old, not accessible, not safe”.

He proposed investing in a new fleet of vessels for Gozo, arguing that the three existing Gozo Channel ferries are aging and need replacement. He reiterated the Nationalist Party’s call for a fifth vessel, which could serve as a commercial ferry operating between Valletta and Ċirkewwa.

After the failure of the previous tender, government sources said that it was very difficult to source this kind of ferry as they are highly sought after and must also fit the specifications of the Ċirkewwa and Mġarr harbours.