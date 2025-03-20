The police have marked the 26th anniversary of the death of constable Mark Farrugia, who was murdered by a colleague he reported for driving without insurance.

On Thursday morning, police officers, joined by Farrugia’s parents, gathered at a community garden in Tarxien dedicated to the fallen policeman to honour his memory.

Photo: Malta Police Force.

Writing on Facebook, the police said Farrugia's murder “still resonates deeply” within the police force, describing the late policeman as an “exemplary officer... dedicated to serving his community with integrity”.

“We stand together, today and always, in remembrance of Mark and in support of his family and all who knew and loved him,” the post read.

Farrugia was 23 years old when he was shot dead on the doorstep of his family home after returning home from a night shift. The keys to the house were still in his hands when he was shot in the back at close range in the early hours of the morning.

A court found that fellow police constable Etienne Carter had murdered Farrugia in the drive-by shooting because he had reported him for driving a car without any insurance cover. Following an emotional trial, Carter was sentenced to 22 years in jail.

A bust of Constable Mark Farrugia in the Tarxien garden dedicated to his memory. Photo: Malta Police Force.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri were among those to pay tribute to Farrugia in Thursday’s ceremony, which saw flowers laid at the base of a sculpture of the fallen policeman in the Tarxien garden.