The parents of athlete Jake Vella were awarded a special prize during the Animal Awards on Friday evening in memory of their son who raised awareness for abandoned animals.

The 15-year-old athlete who touched the hearts of the nation died back in August.

Vella had battled a rare condition called ROHHAD (Rapid-onset Obesity with Hypothalamic Dysfunction, Hypoventilation, and Autonomic Dysregulation), and was known for his gratitude and kindness throughout his life.

The young boy’s love for animals was well known, and he would often organise sports events to raise funds and awareness for abandoned animals. During his funeral, attendees were given small bags filled with treats for stray animals.

His commitment to animal rights and wellbeing was recognised during Friday's Animal Award ceremony when the Prime Minister's wife, Lydia Abela presented a special award to Josie and Maruska Vella.

The awards were set up to shine a light on positive stories about animals and to recognise the hard work and commitment of volunteers and professionals who work tirelessly every day to promote animal rights and welfare.

The public had the opportunity to nominate and vote across 12 categories: six dedicated to animals and five to humans.

Some of the winners during the Animal Awards on Friday evening. Credit: DOI

The awards were presented by Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo, Permanent Secretary Sharlo Camilleri and Animal Commissioner Alison Bezzina.

The categories for the animals included, the best Animals in Uniform, Adopted Pet of the Year, Smartest Animal, Most Popular Companion, Farm Animal and Shelter Animal most deserving of a Home.

Regarding the ‘human categories’ Dr Christa Spiteri was applauded as ‘most popular veterinarian’, while volunteer Krita Cilia collected the award for ‘most popular volunteer’.

Her dog, Nenu, was crowned the ‘Adopted Pet of the Year’ award.

The Most Popular Pet Friendly Establishment was awarded to Corinthia Palace and Żurrieq was awarded as the most popular local council.

Dr Romina Frendo, a lecturer and animal activist was given a Special Award provided by the Animal Rights Ministry.

The Faculty of Law at the University of Malta was awarded a Special Award by the Animal Commissioner Alison Bezzina.