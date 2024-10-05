A search and rescue was conducted in the early hours of Saturday morning after police received reports of a motorcyclist falling into the sea in Valletta.

Police received reports that a person fell into the sea while riding a motorcycle at around 3am at Triq il-Lanċa, in Valletta, also known as il-Foss.

A police spokesperson confirmed that officers, along with members of the Armed Forces and Civil Protection Department were shortly on site following the reports.

Once at the scene, the motorcycle was found, but no individual was found in the sea.

While the AFM and CPD searches were concluded, police investigations are still ongoing.