The Nationalist Party slammed Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà for declaring 226kg of cannabis resin was stolen from a container stored in an army facility, when forensic examiners testified that 132kg of drugs were stolen.

Last month, a drug heist took place at an AFM barracks in Safi, where initially it was reported some 200kg of cannabis resin was stolen, worth an estimated €600,000 based on the value of the haul they originated from and which was seized by customs authorities last year.

During a news conference on February 25, Gafà said 226kg of cannabis resin was stolen, yet on Tuesday, forensic examiners contesting in court concerning the case said 132 kg of drugs were stolen.

"This means it took two weeks for the Commissioner of Police to realise a miscalculation in the amount of drugs stolen, as there is a discrepancy of 94 kilograms between his initial statement and the testimony given by experts," the PN statement signed off by shadow home affairs minister Darren Carabott said.

"The political responsibility for this situation lies with Minister Byron Camilleri, whom Robert Abela continues to defend, further confirming that this government has failed, even in security."

The theft rocked the government and the Armed Forces of Malta.

AFM commander Clinton O'Neill was suspended and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri offered his resignation. Prime Minister Robert Abela refused Camilleri's resignation, arguing that he saw "no reason" for the home affairs minister to shoulder responsibility for what had taken place.

In their statement, the PN demanded full transparency and clear accountability for the public and for Gafa to explain the changes in how many kilograms of drugs were stolen.

"This explanation should be given immediately and leave no room for doubt. At the same time, the Partit Nazzjonalista is also requesting clarification on what administrative steps will be taken in response to this situation."

Carabott also pointed out that a considerable amount of the drugs stolen are yet to be recovered.

"However, the issue remains one of national security failure, with another alarming fact emerging today – the person who stole the drugs spent around two hours inside this military base and was not caught," he said.