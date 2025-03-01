Over the past three days, police have stopped and inspected around 600 vehicles, with most road checks carried out in Għadira and Gozo, as many motorists make their way to the sister island for carnival celebrations.

In a press statement published on Saturday, the police said which the vast majority of drivers were found to comply with the law, 37 fines were issued, including to motorists caught without a valid driving licence, using a mobile phone while driving, and to motorists caught without a valud licence sticker affixed to their windscreen.

Additionally, eight criminal charges were issued and another 20 fines were issued to drivers for excessive speeding.

Routine inspections will continue in the coming days.