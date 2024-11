The man who died after falling four storeys out of a balcony in San Ġwann on Wednesday has been identified as a 35-year-old Colombian national.

On Friday the police said the man, who had succumbed to his injuries while being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, remained unidentified.

Police received word of the fall at around 8.30 am in Triq San Franġisk, San Ġwann on Wednesday.

A magisterial inquiry and a police investigation are ongoing.