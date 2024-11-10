The connection between human rights and the environment, as well as our expectations for justice in addressing these critical issues, will be the theme for this year’s Mabel Strickland Memorial Lecture.

The talk, titled ‘The European Court of Human Rights and the Environment – Where are we now?’, will be delivered by distinguished European Court of Human Rights Judge Tim Eicke on November 21.

Judge Eicke represents the UK at the ECHR. The European Court of Human Rights has ruled on some 300 environmental cases, applying concepts such as freedom of expression and the right to life, to critical issues like pollution and access to environmental information.

A landmark ruling earlier this year confirmed that the adverse impacts of climate change fall under human rights protections, outlined in the European Convention of Human Rights, compelling states to implement effective mitigation measures.

A dual British and German national, Judge Eicke studied law at the Universities of Passau and Dundee. Before his appointment to the court, he was a barrister at Essex Court Chambers.

Throughout his career, he has argued significant cases in the UK Supreme Court, the Court of Justice of the European Union, and the European Court of Human Rights, representing both claimants and governments on a wide array of issues.

The Mabel Strickland Memorial Lecture is organised by The Strickland Foundation in collaboration with Kazin Malti in Valletta. To reserve a seat for the November 21 talk at 6.30pm, send an e-mail to thestricklandfoundation@gmail.com. Places will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.