A man was injured on Wednesday after he fell some four storeys, police have said.

The incident happened at around 8.30 am in Triq San Franġisk, San Ġwann, where an initial investigation revealed that a man, whose identity is still unknown, fell some four stories out of a balcony in a private residence.

The man was assisted by a medical team on site but was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he has certified as having suffered grave injuries.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici was informed of the case and opened an inquiry. A police investigation is still ongoing.