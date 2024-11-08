PBS has been fined €9,320 for airing two 'political' budget spots without the approval of the Broadcasting Authority, the body has ruled.

The BA was looking at two promotional spots for the 2025 budget aired on October 31 and November 4, based on a complaint by the Nationalist Party, who said that the ads were pushing political slogans and were in breach of broadcasting laws.

The PN subsequently filed a court case about the matter.

In its decision, the BA said that PBS had not shown up to contest the accusation, and subsequently, PBS's request to defer the decision was deferred.

The board decided that the two accusations were sufficiently proven and fined PBS €4,660 for every spot, for a total of €9,320 due in fines.

It also ruled that PBS must broadcast news of this decision on the 8 pm news on Friday, a day after the decision was published.

In a statement on Friday, shadow minister for public broadcasting Claudette Buttigieg said that due to his "weakness", Prime Minister Robert Abela "is forcing PBS to break the law by broadcasting illegal adverts"

"After the Public Broadcasting Services continued to challenge even the Court's order and persisted in broadcasting political adverts, the Broadcasting Authority ordered PBS to cease airing any Budget adverts without prior approval from the Authority itself. PBS violated this directive on at least two occasions and was therefore found guilty of broadcasting these adverts illegally," she said.

The PN will continue to take action to stop the government from making use of the station as if it were its second party channel, Buttigieg concluded.