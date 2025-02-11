A man who allegedly sparked a police car chase which ended with a heavy collision and three in hospital is due to be taken to court on Tuesday.

The chase, early on Sunday, started in Żurrieq where a man drove off as he saw the police approach during an argument.

The police car was subsequently involved in a collision with a car being driven by a young woman in Tarxien driving from the Malta Eurovision Song Contest event.

Both cars were heavily damaged. Two police officers and the woman were slightly injured during the collision.

Six parked cars were also damaged, but the alleged offender's car got away.

Police said on Tuesday that the man will be accused of domestic violence, breach of bail, breach of a probation order, reckless driving and failing to obey police orders.