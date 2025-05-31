Momentum on Saturday called for the government to extend the consultation period for the euthanasia law, warning against a rushed approach to such a sensitive issue.

While welcoming the government’s proposals and believing that the “time is right” for a thorough public discussion on the complex issue of assisted death, the party believes the proposed 60-day period for the consultation is not sufficient for the topic.

It highlighted how the discussions are taking place during a time when many families and students are preoccupied with academic exams.

It called for the debate to be prolonged for “as long as necessary” so the public can reflect and consult on the sensitive topic properly.

“If the UK is still discussing after two years, if it took Spain and France over two years of discussion before the law was enacted, how is it that the Abela administration is just giving the public 60 days to discuss?” Momentum asked.

The White Paper, launched for public consultation earlier this month, outlines plans to permit adults suffering from terminal illnesses to voluntarily end their lives with medical assistance, either at home or in a hospital. Eligibility would be restricted to those over 18 who have been given less than six months to live by two independent doctors.

The public consultation is ongoing and will end at the beginning of July.

Those in favour of the measure say the proposal is motivated by compassion for patients in extreme suffering. Yet, others have spoken against the introduction, such as Archbishop Charles Scicluna, who in a pastoral letter said the proposal would turn doctors’ duty of care into a “duty to kill”.

In the party’s statement, Momentum called out their distrust towards the government, noting how previous legislations were rushed, all for “political gain”, only for the law to require later amendment.

A case example is the marijuana legislation process, in which the party noted how the government also rushed to introduce, only to see now parliament forced to amend the law to block some of the “many loopholes” the government had failed to previously act on.

Momentum also highlighted how before any assisted dying laws are introduced, the government must improve palliative care services and ensure it continues to support organisations such as Hospice Movement.

The party highlighted how, instead of one single law, it proposed three separate bills: the right to palliative care, the right to a living will, and the right to assisted dying for adults. The party noted that this will mirror the Scottish parliamentary model, which addresses the same issues.

“A longer, and more informed debate would be the most responsible and constructive way to achieve progress on such an important and sensitive issue,” the party concluded.