Moviment Graffitti on Wednesday renewed its call on the authorities to update the public about alleged reports of poisoning of trees in Mosta.

Last month the NGO raised the alarm about holes that had been drilled into the trees next to the Mosta dome and an unspecified liquid that was found around them. These same trees had been spared uprooting at the 11th hour in November.

The Environment and Resources Authority and the Mosta council had subsequently filed police reports over the concerns.

ERA had condemned the "act of vandalism" and said it was investigating the "unauthorised intervention", including the drilling of holes into the main trunk and roots of the trees, and the pouring of an unidentified liquid into the holes.

Moviment Graffitti had urged the authorities to keep the public updated about the investigation.

"After three weeks of silence from the authorities", Moviment Graffitti has now written to Environment Minister Miriam Dalli, the Malta Police Force, ERA, and Mosta Local Council, "demanding information" about the investigation, the current status of the trees’ health, and the way forward.

The 12 mature ficus trees alongside Constitution Road by the parish church, were at the centre of national attention in November when activists successfully stopped plans to uproot and transplant them as the square was being revamped.

Pruning had already begun when activists, including members of Moviment Graffitti, went on-site to stop further works.

The council then bowed down to pressure and reversed its plans.