NGO Moviment Graffitti came out in support of the introduction of voluntary euthanasia on Wednesday, highlighting that individuals should have the autonomy to “choose to end their pain and suffering” when faced with a terminal or incurable illness.

Earlier this month, the government unveiled details on assisted voluntary euthanasia, proposing that terminally ill patients with less than six months to live could be allowed to voluntarily end their lives.

A public consultation is ongoing that will end at the beginning of July.

“While respecting the diversity of worldviews and perspectives on life, suffering, and death, the state and others should not impose their beliefs on those who may wish to make this deeply personal choice in the absence of hope for recovery,” the NGO said in its statement.

The NGO said it also recognises that voluntary euthanasia is not solely a matter of individual choice, but also a “complex social issue” that carries potential risks, such as the possibility of coercion or the danger that individuals may opt for euthanasia due to inadequate medical and social care.

Therefore, it highlighted, the introduction of voluntary euthanasia must be accompanied by a robust regulatory framework and effective institutions to prevent abuse or unintended consequences.

"Additionally, there must be a strong emphasis on ensuring access to high-quality palliative care and comprehensive community support, so that the decision to pursue euthanasia remains truly voluntary and not driven by avoidable circumstances."

The euthanasia discussion has seen different opinions, from those in favour to those against the concept of introducing assisted dying. Archbishop Charles Scicluna hit back at critics who accused him of being "extremist and heartless" when speaking against the introduction of euthanasia.