A working group is being set up to coordinate inspections of drainage systems to ensure that beaches are not contaminated, the CEO of the Water Services Corporation announced on Monday.

The group will include representatives of the WSC, the Malta Tourism Authority, the police, the Environment and Resources Authority, the Public Works and the Local Councils’ Association. A representative of the Environment Health Directorate will chair.

"Its purpose is to avoid a repetition of what we saw this summer," Cilia told the media.

Several popular beaches were closed for some time this summer owing to contamination, a situation blamed on blocked sewage systems or private drains.

Balluta Bay was closed for around two months due to E.coil contamination, leaving tourists disappointed and residents frustrated.

St George’s Bay in Birżebbuġa was closed twice after being contaminated with sewage traced to a blockage in a nearby public toilet.

Beachgoers also saw St Paul’s Bay and Bugibba closed for some days due to contamination.

Cilia said the new group will monitor drain pipes of houses and businesses located in coastal areas to ensure they are in good condition, and any damages are repaired.

He stressed that only a single beach closure this summer was linked to the WSC’s network. All other incidents were the result of abuse and faults in private establishments or residences.

A baby nappy wrapped in a towel caused a blockage and an overflow of sewage in St George's Bay, Birzebbuġa. Credit: WSC

Among them was the disposal of a baby nappy wrapped in a towel at a public toilet in Birżebbuġa, which led to the closure of St George Bay due to overflow and contamination.

At Balluta Bay, Cilia explained that the foul water had streamed into the bay from a tunnel which was not part of the WSC sewage network. WSC workers spent hours cleaning it, removing deckchairs, glass and plastic containers, bottles, planks of wood and other debris.

All the rubbish collected by WSC in a leaky storm drain tunnel in Balluta Bay. Credit: WSC Some of the rubbish found in the tunnel which caused sewage water to leak into Balluta Bay. Credit: WSC

St George’s Bay was closed in June due to a defective private drain.

At Bugibba, foul water had leaked into the bay from a rainwater culvert after somebody dumped contaminated water into the stormwater system.

WSC boss says better controls boosted revenues 9%

Cilia also gave an overview of the WSC’s current projects and its plans for the next 10 years.

He said 2023 was a record year for the corporation, with a 72 per cent network efficiency rate and the recovery of €1 million in lost revenue.

Revenue from water billing increased by 9% from the previous year thanks to the detection of abuse, detection of leaks, and more efficient billing systems.

He said the corporation had found numerous cases of farmers abusing the system of 'new water' (treated water from sewage) and using more than they needed. He explained that dispensers of new water only provide enough water for farmers' crops.

On the topic of Malta’s tap water, he said the water was safe and good to drink, while the taste was a “work in progress”. Improving the taste of tap water is one of the main measures for the national plan.