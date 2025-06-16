A Kamra tal-Periti (KTP) investigation into the collapse of an apartment block in Paceville has found “no evidence” that excavation works were taking place at the site, the organisation has said.

In a statement, the Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers said they visited the site of the collapse on Monday as part of their investigation.

"While the investigation into the circumstances leading to the collapse is ongoing, the Council noted that there was no evidence of excavation work having been conducted on-site at any point during the project," the chamber said.

The chamber said its conclusion was backed up “by the fact that the perit [architect] in charge of the project had not sought clearance for excavation works, nor had the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) granted any authorisation for such works”.

This meant that geological investigations into the site were neither “neither technically required” according to European building standards – known as Eurocodes – “nor legally mandated”, the KTP added.

KTP council members investigating the site. Photo: KTP.

The chamber opened its investigation Thursday, the day after the apartment block collapsed just hours after 32 student residents were evacuated due to safety concerns.

The controlled demolition of the remainder of the building was completed on Sunday.

Civil Protection Department (CPD) deputy director Graham Attard showed KTP council members the emergency stabilisation works carried out under his direction before the council carried out an investigation of the site, the chamber said.

The council undertook a “thorough inspection of the site, including the remains of Tania Flats, to help form a collective professional opinion on the cause of the collapse and determine whether professional negligence by a warrant holder was a contributing factor”, the statement read.

“The Kamra tal-Periti urges all stakeholders to exercise restraint and caution when making public statements about such incidents without first-hand knowledge of the facts."