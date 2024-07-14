Only a PN government would be willing to take Steward Health Care to court and bring back the money the company took in the hospitals deal, Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

“Since (prime minister) Robert Abela’s hands are too dirty after the deal he made to become prime minister, Robert Abela and a Labour government can never recover our money,” the PN leader said.

“There is only one way to bring back the people’s money, by changing the government...... A new PN government will be uncompromised and not part of the organised mafia in Castille and so will have the power and freedom to file all the necessary court cases to bring the people’s money back,” he said.

A court last week dismissed a PN case challenging the State Advocate to recover funds defrauded in the now defunct hospitals' concessions deal.

Speaking in a NetFM phone interview on Sunday, Grech said the decision meant that only the prime minister could do something to bring back the stolen money.

But Abela was unwilling to do so and was still defending those who stole from the country’s coffers.

“Why is Robert Abela not opening the case or asking the state advocate to open a case to bring back our money? What is stopping him? How controlled is he? How weak is he? How compromised is he?” Grech asked.

Emergency action for emergency health services, because of a lack of planning

Grech said the government’s lack of planning had led to a crisis in the health sector, particularly state hospitals.

The government has drastically increased the population, but investment in the health infrastructure have lagged behind, Grech said.

That was why the government was forced to issue an emergency call to the private sector to subcontract emergency services.

“The government is managing by crisis because it does not plan matters that can be anticipated,” he said.

Grech also criticised the finance minister for allowing rampant spending by the government, with the public debt having doubled under Robert Abela.

Grech used as an example a 10-minute short film which featured film in last month's film festival and cost at least €500,000.