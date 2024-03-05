The embassy of Palestine in Malta has called for donations to help it bring more children impacted by the war in Gaza to Malta.

The call comes two weeks after three-year-old Selah Hajras arrived in the country for medical treatment after suffering serious injuries in an Israeli airstrike which killed her mother and 10-days-old brother.

Issuing a call for donations, the Palestinian embassy said it wanted to provide a better life for children caught in the conflict.

“Just like Selah, many more children deserve to get another chance at life. Help us give them this chance,” it said.

According to Gazan health officials on Friday, more than 30,000 people in Gaza have now been killed since the start of Israel’s offensive, many of them women and children.

Those wishing to assist in bringing more injured Gazan children to Malta for medical treatment or to donate essential aid to Gaza are encouraged to contact the Palestinian embassy on +356 2780 1200.

Donations can be sent via Revolut on +356 9961 9998 or by BOV [Bank of Valletta] Mobile pay to the number +356 9992 2000.