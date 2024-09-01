The Labour government has reached a new level of mediocrity and is comfortable facing one scandal after another, PN leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

Grech was addressing party faithful on Net TV, days after lawyer and ex-MP Jason Azzopardi filed a new legal proceeding for a complex racket involving LESA officials that saw tourists unknowingly fined for traffic contraventions committed by local drivers.

News of the LESA racket came weeks after Azzopardi called for an “urgent” magisterial inquiry into claims that 18,000 ID cards have been issued since 2015 on the strength of documents fabricated by Identitá officials. A magistrate upheld Azzopardi’s request for the inquiry.

Grech said the PL government was built on secrecy to benefit itself.

“[The government] wants to continue pigging out, so it does all it can to secure its position to do so.”

Grech also slammed the decision to keep parliament closed for summer recess as the country faces one scandal after another.

“People need politicians to work, not have a three-month summer holiday,” he said, adding the PN will continue to add pressure on the government whether in or outside of parliament.

'Every entity under Byron Camilleri linked to scandal'

On Sunday Grech once again criticised home affairs minister Byron Camilleri and said every entity under his remit was linked to criminal scandals.

Over the past weeks, Grech and the PN repeatedly called for Camilleri's resignation or removal from his role as minister.

“Abroad, if a false identity card is revealed, the minister resigns and serious investigations are called for,” he said, claiming the government did not address the scandal because it was part of it.

“Where is prime minister Robert Abela and why has he not called for Camilleri to resign? What is he scared of? Why all this fear to take action?”

'Country deserves a new economic model'

On Sunday Grech referred to the upcoming budget, insisting the government must focus on an economic model based on quality, not quantity.

He compared the current state of Malta to that of the 1970s.

"This government is comfortable with mediocrity - it doesn't matter if there is sewage outflow ruining our bays, traffic issues or an untenable situation in our hospitals and emergencies," he said.

"This is a government comfortable with having many scandals."

Asked to react to Michael Piccinino’s decision to step down from party general secretary, Grech said it was a “bittersweet moment”, adding he will miss their close working relationship.

The PN leader also referred to the PN’s upcoming Independence Day celebrations, themes ‘Il-Quddiem’.

He said the celebrations will not only focus on Malta’s 60 years of independence but also the future and a ew form of independence.