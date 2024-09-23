Six weeks after Nicolette Ghirxi was murdered in her home, the government continues to resist calls for a public independent inquiry and the prime minister has declined to meet her distraught family, lawyer Joseph Borda has revealed.

Nicolette Ghirxi, 48, was murdered by her former boyfriend Edward Johnston in her Swatar apartment on August 11.

Johnston, an Irishman, was killed by police officers at the end of a three-hour stand-off in the early hours of Monday morning in St Julian’s after brandishing a weapon and threatening to use it.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Borda said that discussions between the government and the family have stalled and are “at breaking point”.

After a brief virtual exchange with the family’s lawyer a few weeks ago, the prime minister directed him to three ministers.

Nicolette’s father Manuel and her three siblings John, Susan and Daren were accompanied by their lawyers to a meeting with ministers Michael Falzon, Jonathan Borg and Byron Camilleri on September 2.

During that meeting, the Ghirxi family explained the need for an open and transparent inquiry while the government hinted it was ready for the terms of reference to be drafted in agreement with the family, Borda said.

RELATED STORIES Family of murder victim Nicolette Ghirxi call for independent inquiry

Police did nothing as Nicolette Ghirxi's murderer mocked them, her lawyer says

“It turned out that the government wanted to restrict the inquiry into the services offered to Nicolette by FSWS. But the family opposed it,” he continued.

“A few days later, the government’s legal counsel suggested an inquiry led by the justice ministry in conjunction by the social policy ministry. But an inquiry that would be other than all-encompassing would be totally useless,” the lawyer insisted.

Borda said he cannot understand why, with domestic violence a top priority matter, the government had proposed compartmentalised internal inquiries behind closed doors.

It is crystal clear that the government’s intention is to sweep the murder and any of the state’s failings under the carpet - Lawyer Joseph Borda

“The overnment keeps proposing an internal inquiry that would be limited to the social services Nicolette received.”

Instead, the family is insisting on an inquiry with a broader remit but the request has not been entertained. Their lawyer says only an inquiry set up by the prime minister can satisfy their expectations.

“It is crystal clear that the government’s intention is to sweep the murder and any of the state’s failings under the carpet. The Ghirxi family have now had enough and are determined to uncover the truth.”

In reply to questions, the OPM said: “The government reaffirms its commitment to the victim’s family and its dedication to providing them with the answers they seek.” It said that while discussions with the victim’s family are ongoing, there three inquiries are underway regarding this incident: magisterial inquiry, internal inquiry within the Ministry for Home Affairs, and another inquiry from the Ministry for Social Policy.

“The government believes that the discussions should remain confidential, not only to avoid prejudicing the ongoing inquiries but also out of respect for the victim and the victim’s family.”

Nicolette Ghirxi had first filed a domestic violence report against Johnston on April 22. The day after her murder, on August 12, police commissioner Angelo Gafà went on record saying that Ghirxi had refused to take a risk assessment.

A few days later, e-mail exchanges surfaced showing Johnston had mocked the police when they summoned him for questioning, telling them he was “topping up” his tan in Dubai.

Family wants to be involved

The Ghirxi family insisted on an independent inquiry since they believe that the police failed to adequately protect Nicolette by failing to act on harassment reports, even when she informed them that Johnston had returned to Malta.

On August 19, the OPM announced that the Independent Police Complaints Board had been tasked to review police conduct.

On August 25, Times of Malta published the transcript of a WhatsApp voice note sent by Ghirxi to her friend stating she had been “talked out” of taking a risk assessment as she sat down for her evaluation to begin.

FSWS denied its Aġenzija Appoġġ professionals had discouraged her from taking a risk assessment and published affidavits and the names of the two risk assessors present on the day Ghirxi filed a report.

On August 27, the social policy ministry announced it had set up an inquiry board under the Inquiries Act, led by Judge Lawrence Quintano, to investigate the professional support the victim had received. But the family and her friends kept pushing for an independent inquiry, with a broader remit “to establish the facts leading to Nicolette’s tragic death”.

The family wants to be involved in the drafting of the terms of reference to establish all the circumstances that led to Nicolette’s murder: whether any act or omission by any state entity facilitated her killing or failed to prevent it. The family is also represented by Matthew Xuereb.