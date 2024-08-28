Murder victim Nicolette Ghirxi's family are insisting that an independent inquiry should still be held into her death.

This comes after the Social Policy Ministry announced on Wednesday that it would be launching an inquiry to investigate the professional support Ghirxi received from social services before her murder.

But this will have a more limited scope than what the Ghirxi family are asking for and in a statement on Wednesday, they said that the ministry announced their decision to launch this inquiry without consulting them.

"The family insists on their original request for an independent inquiry called by the Prime Minister, according to the powers granted to him through Article 4 of Chapter 273 of the laws of Malta," they said.

"This should be wide in scope to establish all the circumstances that led to Nicolette's murder and to determine whether the state fulfilled all of the obligations expected of it to prevent the murder and protect her life."

The family added that it expects to be consulted and involved in the making of the terms of reference for this board.

Ghirxi was stabbed to death in her Swatar apartment earlier this month.

Her former partner, Edward Johnston, is suspected of killing her. He was later shot by the police following a three-hour standoff in St Julian's, during which he was brandishing what later turned out to be a replica Beretta pistol.

Following the family's first request for an independent inquiry, the Office of the Prime Minister announced that the Independent Police Complaints Board would review the police force's conduct on this matter.

Ghirxi's close friend and her lawyer later told Times of Malta that Ghirxi was discouraged from sitting from a risk assessment when she went to report Johnston to the police in April.

In response, the Foundation for Social Welfare Services denied that its risk assessors talked Ghirxi down from undergoing a risk assessment, publishing two affidavits attesting to this and saying Ghirxi confirmed that she did not get a risk assessment in writing.