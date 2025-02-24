Ganado Advocates will be hosting the 10th edition of its widely anticipated Banking and Payments Law Seminar on March 27, 2025, organised in collaboration with the Malta Bankers’ Association and bringing together legal experts, regulators, and financial professionals to discuss the latest developments in banking, finance and payments law.

Managing Partner Andre Zerafa said: “Ganado Advocates’ Banking and Payments Law Seminar has established itself as a must-attend forum and we are proud to be hosting the 10th edition this year. Financial regulation continues to evolve rapidly. This event will again be an opportunity for valuable discussions and sharing important knowledge.”

Following an opening address by Conrad Portanier, Ganado Advocates and Kenneth Farrugia, Chairperson, Malta Bankers’ Association, Paul Micallef Grimaud and James Debono from Ganado Advocates will deliver their presentation “The AI Act: Challenges and Opportunities for financial services providers”.

This will be followed by a keynote address by esteemed lawyer and financial industry executive James H. Freis on the theme “At the crossroads of innovation: Which direction are banking and payments going?”. Mr Freis will bring a global perspective to the ongoing evolution of banking and payments, particularly in the areas of regulatory compliance and technological innovation. An international consultant on financial services regulation and good governance, Freis is also known for his commitment to strengthening the integrity of global financial markets and has been recognised for his role in addressing financial fraud, including his efforts in uncovering the Wirecard scandal.

As in past editions, the annual seminar will include two separate breakout sessions.

The Banking session themed CRDVI: A focus on EU-specific reforms will include a presentation by Roberta Carabott, Associate, Ganado Advocates followed by a panel discussion moderated by Conrad Portanier with the participation of Catherine Formosa, Ganado Advocates, Anabel Armeni Cauchi, Deputy Head, Banking Supervision at the MFSA and Laragh Cassar, an Independent Director, as panellists.

The Payment Institutions session is this year being organised in collaboration with FIMA, the Financial Institutions Malta Association, and will focus on the subject The FI Rulebook: The experience so far, which will include a presentation by Leonard Bonello, Partner at Ganado Advocates. Fiorentina D’Amore, Chairperson of FIMA will moderate a panel composed of Paul Falzon, Ganado Advocates, Stefan Berry, Board Member of FIMA and Samantha Cuyle, Manager, Fintech Supervision at the MFSA.

Registration for the seminar which will be held at Hilton Malta’s Portomaso Suite, is now open. For more information and to secure a place, please visit www.ganado.com

This article was first published in The Corporate Times.