The government is “attacking” public spaces by “failing miserably” to properly design and manage them, the head of the professional association representing architects and civil engineers has said.

Addressing the national architecture awards - Premju Emanuele Luigi Galizia – on Saturday night, Kamra tal-Periti (KTP) president Andre Pizzuto said public spaces had “been under attack for years”.

Blasting the government as the “main responsible party”, Pizzuto said it was guilty of “failing miserably to design and manage public space” while allowing private speculation on public land “with little to no control.”

In a seeming broadside at top officials, KTP chief called on the government to appoint “competent professionals to head public entities, and not politically loyal and obedient servants.”

Calling recent revelations of 'green walls' costing €600,000 being left to die a "predictable debacle", Pizzuto said the episode was evidence of the "incompetence" of certain CEOs heading public entities.

Pizzuto’s remarks came at an event celebrating the "magic and power of architecture” - characteristics he suggested were missing from public projects.

Taking aim at Infrastructure Malta’s (IM) Msida Creek project, which will see a flyover built at the busy junction, Pizzuto said the agency was intent on proceeding with the project regardless of public opinion.

“The end result will be a flyover over which a dissatisfied public will drive with regret over the poor decision-making, and with bitter resentment for what could have been,” he said.

Earlier this year, the chamber unveiled its Msida Park concept, a tree-filled park alternative to the flyover Pizzuto said had received an “overwhelming” response from the public.

According to a leaked IM report seen by Times of Malta, the agency thinks the suggestion is “impossible” and “dangerous”, however.

Broadside at Abela

In a seeming reference to Prime Minister Robert Abela, Pizzuto stressed public spaces were important to those who “do not own a boat that can take them to Sicily or Sardinia over the weekend.” Abela has been known to regularly visit Sicily’s Regusa Marina.

Pizzuto said the KTP was hopeful that in Monday's budget announcement, the government would carry forward the chamber’s proposals to improve the industry and “begin to restore its reputation".

Ending on a postitive note, however, the KTP chief said he was “optimistic” and was no longer met by “hostility and scepticism” from government officials.

Reiterating the chamber’s support for the National Building Council and Contractors' Association (Assoċjazzjoni Bennejja u Kuntratturi) set up earlier this year, Pizzuto said they had led to greater coordination and compromise in the industry and would result in higher standards.

Saturday evening saw awards presented in a range of categories including design, landscaping, interior design and community impact, among others. The awards were held under the patronage of President Myriam Spiteri Debono, with a special president’s award also featuring.

This is not the first time Pizzuto – who last year was appointed to the executive board of the Architects' Council Europe – has been critical of government entities; in December, he told Times of Malta he did not think the Planning Authority had any credibility left, accusing it of assessing architecture as a “checkbox” exercise.

Over-development and building aesthetics have remained contentious issues over the years, attracting criticism from NGOs and resident groups.