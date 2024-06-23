The government would afford to continue subsidising energy costs once Prime Minister Robert Abela stopped subsidising the corrupt, PN leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

Grech's comments come after the European Commission once again called for Malta to wind down its emergency energy support measures.

Speaking during an interview on NET with PBS journalist Mario Xuereb, Grech said a PN government would continue to help people. However, unlike the Labour government, a PN government would not steal from the public’s pockets.

“The government continues to waste public and EU funding, not just on the corrupt, but also because it lacks a plan,” he said.

Among others, he said EU funding was being used to build new roads that are later dug up for the placing of new electricity cables when the older ones overheat.

“This is a government that does not plan and [the public] is the ones who suffers. Now, [Abela] is being told he must remove energy subsidies because he is not capable of stopping subsidies to the corrupt,” he continued.

Persons of trust should be competent

Grech was asked whether a PN government would cap the number of people of trust employed with the government.

Grech said trust was not the only quality a person should have in orer for them to be employed as a person of trust. They should also be capable of doing the job correctly.

He said a PN government would not have such a large number of individuals hired as “persons of trust” nor would they receive such large salaries as is the case now.

“We will have persons of trust, but they would be competent people.”

Grech said while the party’s main goal was to win the next general election, he said he was aware that the journey will be a long one.

When asked what the party was willing to do to win the election, Grech said: “I will not repeat the illegalities caried out by the government, will consult with people and will have an economic plan based on quality instead of quantity".

Voter’s choice should be respected

Referring to the local council election results, Grech said the party was willing to work with everyone and emphasised that the people’s choice should be respected.

He noted that while Birkirkara and Mellieħa both had a strong PN majority, the party did not the absolute majority.

“Despite this, people were very clear that their vote was for the PN,” he said.

Referring to Żebbug’s Independent candidate - Steve Zammit Lupi - who will serve as the locality's mayor, Grech said the party was willing to work with everyone.

Asked whether he expected a PN mayor in Birkirkara or Mellieħa, Grech said the people of those localities should be consulted.

In Birkirkara - one of Malta’s most populated towns - PL and PN’s six seats apiece means independent councillor Kaylocke Buhagiar’s seat will tip the balance of power in one direction or another.

Matthew Borg Cuschieri - an independent candidate for Mellieħa - similarly sits squarely between the two parties’ eight seats.

In comments about Angelo Gafa's term as Police Commissioner, which is soon comign to an end, Grech said PN had no candidates for his replacement. however, he insisted, the country could no longer have a commissioner whose "hands are tied".

"We cannot have a police commissioner who is more interested in fulfilling the wishes of those in power rather than taking action without fear or favour," he said.