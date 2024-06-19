The European Commission has formally warned Malta and seven other EU member states over their excessive budget deficits.

Warnings were issued on Wednesday against Belgium, France, Italy, Hungary, Malta, Poland and Slovakia. Romania was accused of having failed to heed previous warnings.

"In light of this assessment, and after considering the opinion of the Economic and Financial Committee, the Commission intends to propose to the Council to open excessive deficit procedures for these Member States in July 2024", the EU executive said on Wednesday.

“Longstanding structural challenges are holding back the EU’s competitiveness,” EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement. “We look forward to receiving national fiscal structural plans from Member States that bring down debt and deficit and reflect today’s recommendations.”

For decades, the EU has set out targets for member states to keep their annual deficit within 3% of Gross Domestic Product and overall debt within 60% of output.

The Maltese government has repeatedly defended its position, arguing that the deficit is falling as the economy grows. Malta ended 2023 with a deficit of -4.9%. The Finance Minister has insisted that the gap will continue shrinking by 0.5 percentage points each year up to 2026 in line with the Economic Governance Framework agreement reached between EU finance ministers last January.