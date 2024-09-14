Hundreds of mourners packed the St Julian’s parish church on Saturday morning to bid a final farewell to Karl Gouder, described as a “humble man” who touched the lives of those close to him with his kindness.

Gouder, the chief operations officer of the PN’s media arm and a former MP, was found dead in Valletta on Tuesday morning. He was 45 years old.

Gouder played a pivotal role in organising the party’s campaign for the 2024 MEP and local council elections, and had announced his interest in the PN’s general secretary post just days before his death.

Known for his joyful, sweet-natured and jovial character, he was previously mayor of St Julian’s and also served as a PN MP for six years across three legislatures.

Family members, friends and PN colleagues carried Gouder's casket into the St Julian's Parish church. Credit: Matthew Mirabelli

Hundreds of people attended the funeral, including President Myriam Spiteri Debono and former president Marie Louise Colerio Preca, Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife Lydia, Opposition leader Bernard Grech and his wife AnneMarie.

There were also numerous PN MP members and members of the PN media present to pay their final farewell to Gouder, including former PN leaders Lawrence Gonzi and Simon Busuttil. European Parliament president Roberta Metsola also attended the funeral.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono (left) attended the funeral. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Many others watched the funeral live on NET FM.

As his casket was carried into the Parish church by family members and PN members, namely Piccinino and PN deputy leader Alex Perici Calascione, the winning singer of the Konkors Kanzunetta Indipendenza, Karei, sang her winning song “Nistħajlek Hawn’, as a tribute to Gouder.

Gouder had handed out prizes at the competition on Sunday, days before his death.

‘We are confused’ emotional homily

In his homily, Father Claude Portelli described Gouder as a person full of unity and love who was known to always lend a helping hand to others.

He recalled how in the Gospel, Jesus told people to not be confused by their emotions.

“Lord we are trying, but how can we not be confused," an emotional Portelli asked.

"How can we not be confused when there are so many questions that have passed through our minds since Karl’s death? How many times we thought we could have been more aware, more present (…) for those who knew Karl, we all find ourselves lost.”

His casket was wrapped in the St Julian's flag as it was carried in and out of the church on Saturday. Credit: Matthew Mirabelli

He recalls how Karl’s father, Frans, told him that if it were not for his faith, these situations would be more difficult.

He said throughout his life, Karl worked to unite people together and he said he continues to do so even after his death.

“Karl’s death has united us, regardless of beliefs or politics,” he said.

He went on to praise Gouder as a “humble man” and one who constantly encouraged others and was always ready to help others.

Portelli also shared Karl reaching out to him when he was given new responsibilities.

“Kuraġġ, you can make it,' he recalled Gouder telling him. "That was Karl.”

Portelli also took a moment to address the politicians and urged them to address Malta’s mental health crisis, which he described as a “plague affecting our society”. He also encouraged them not to neglect their mental health.

“Many times we see hateful comments on social media trying to break a person. We must take care of one another. We said this so much during the pandemic, but as our lives have become more hectic and frantic, we have forgotten how important it is.”

He said it is important to be kind to one another.

He also thanked Karl’s parents for raising their children with beautiful and strong values that “moulded” Karl into the Karl they knew and loved.

“Thank you, Karl, thank you Kapo,” he concluded.

“Karl used to say ‘life goes on’, and we will try to continue this journey, but it will be difficult kapo.”

Members of the public were invited to Dar Ċentrali to sign Gouder's book of condolences. Credit: Matthew Mirabelli

Following the mass, the funeral procession passed by several locations that symbolised Gouder's life and the many services he performed throughout his life.

These include places in St Julian's, where he served as mayor and the PN Headquarters (Dar Ċentrali) where the party leadership, PN staff and NET Media employees gathered to honour him.

Gouder's funeral hearse outside PN headquarters, where a crowd led by party leader Bernard Grech gathered. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

‘Unspeakable sadness'

Throughout the week, numerous tributes for Gouder were shared, and many more came on Saturday ahead of the funeral.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola recalled fond memories of growing up with Gouder, and recalled how they were born “four months apart” and their families lived a few roads away from each other.

“We laughed, we fought, we cried, we hugged, all our lives. In June, I was with him in the Counting Hall as the result of the European Parliament election filtered through. He was so proud of what we achieved, of how far we’d come,” she said.

Former PL leader and MP Adrian Delia also paid tribute to Gouder.

"Rest, you peaceful soul, you gentle soul who left so soon, whilst we take time to grieve and cry but nigh forget.”

“It is with an unspeakable sadness that we have to now face the future without him"

Former PN communications director Alessandro Farrugia also took to social media to share memories of Gouder.

“He taught us how important it is for us to not focus on destroying one another. In politics, between friends, in the workplace and family. We are all people, whatever our background or where we come from.”

He called for the St Julian’s local council and Mayor Guido Dalli to name a street in Karl’s memory.