The following are the main stories in Thursday's newspapers.

Times of Malta says 32-year-old Lawrence Abina was on Wednesday jailed for life after being convicted of strangling his partner Rita Ellul to death while she slept.

In another story, the newspaper quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela saying an apology from Rosianne Cutajar is needed before her return to the Labour Party can be considered.

The Malta Independent also leads with Abina's life sentence.

L-Orizzont quotes the Prime Minister saying that primary health care is being revolutionised.

In-Nazzjon says it is uncovering more internal issues and strife within the Labour Party.