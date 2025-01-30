The Labour Party on Thursday slammed the PN for its "cruel and heartless politics" after former minister Carmelo Abela broke down in parliament while discussing anti-SLAPP legislation.

Abela was among government and Opposition MPs who on Wednesday participated in a debate on the PN's proposals to amend Malta's laws protecting journalists.

Carmelo Abela breaking down in parliament. Footage: Parliament.mt

Anti-SLAPP provisions seek to protect journalists, media outlets, blogs and other publications from aggravating and costly lawsuits intended to silence reporters.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed in 2017, was the subject of multiple such lawsuits.

The Opposition's proposed amendments sought to extend anti-SLAPP provisions to apply to domestic cases and increase penalties a court can impose on anyone who initiates a vexatious SLAPP suit.

However, PL MPs shot down all of the Opposition's proposals, with the Institute of Journalists expressing "disgust" at the government's position.

In his address, an emotional Abela said that while journalists and public people of goodwill should be protected, so should politicians who are lied about.

He recounted what his family went through following allegations by former PN MP Jason Azzopardi.

Azzopardi had claimed in a Facebook post in April 2021 that the former minister was linked to a failed armed robbery at HSBC Qormi in 2010. He alleged that Abela had received a €300,000 payment for his role in the plot.

Abela had “absolutely and categorically” denied any involvement in the robbery.

He filed proceedings against Azzopardi over the matter and eventually won the libel suit with the court awarding him €7,000 in damages.

On Wednesday, he recounted the ordeal he went through together with his family.

Abela said he fully understood the impact it had on his family when he returned home on the day of the court's decision and his relatives were beaming - a reflection of their trust in him.

In a statement on Thursday, the Labour Party claimed that Abela's "touching moment was met with laughter by Karol Aquilina, the de facto leader of the PN - a close acolyte of Azzopardi and one of the most prominent members of the PN's extremist faction".

The party said Azzopardi had lied about Abela and others.

"[Wednesday's] was another occasion that showed how the extremist faction has taken absolute control of the Nationalist Party," it said.