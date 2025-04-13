Traffickers are preying on drug mules by falsely claiming that Malta’s cannabis laws make smuggling low risk – but victims of this deception could face up to 18 years in prison, according to a drug squad police inspector.

“These drug mules, who are also victims, are facing up to 18 years in prison,” Jonathan Pace said.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Speaking to Times of Malta, Pace said some drug mules are smuggling cannabis after being told that Malta’s cannabis laws are more lenient.

“They tell us that the person who recruited them said: ‘In Malta, cannabis is legal – the same cannabis that you have in your car or luggage. If you get caught, you won’t face many problems’,” Pace explained.

The law that partially legalised cannabis, introduced in 2021, allows adults to carry up to seven grams, grow it for personal use, and enables the creation of cannabis clubs. It does not make trafficking cannabis into the country less of an offence.

Although one of the reasons behind the law was to combat the black market, Pace said that illicit cannabis seizures “definitely haven’t reduced”.

In recent weeks, the authorities seized large cannabis hauls in Żurrieq, Nadur and Marsalforn.

In addition, the university’s Forensic Analysis Laboratory has discovered a new semi-synthetic cannabinoid, so-called CC9.

He clarified that he understood the reasoning behind the amendments that would give a user a safe product and not import “rubbish laced with synthetic cannabinoids”.

However, criminals who deal in drugs are looking at Malta as an opportunity to “make quick money” by deceiving drug mules.

Buying drugs at the click of a button

The interview discussed the rapid change of the drug market, where most deals are carried out online today. This is becoming a growing concern for the drug squad.

“You don’t need to meet someone aboard a boat to import drugs. Today, with just a laptop, you can order two kilos of cocaine,” Pace said, adding that even casual users are buying online.

These deals are not limited to the dark web, Pace said; they often take place through encrypted messaging apps, like Telegram.

“You don’t know who you’re dealing with. So, there’s a high chance that the deal will not work out for you. Then, you cannot file a police report,” Pace said.

Even if these drugs are imported for personal use, Pace warned people they will face criminal charges if caught.

Despite frequent reports of police drug busts, Pace was asked why Malta’s drug market remains resilient and whether enforcement has had any effect on the market.

Although drug busts do cause a disruption, Pace argued, the seizures do not mean there are no drugs in Malta.

“But just because it doesn’t make much noise, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do it,” Pace said, adding that, overall, there has been a “huge increase” in drug seizures.

He attributed these seizures both to the police’s enforcement and Malta’s growing population, which is driving up demand.

Cocaine has become ‘fashionable’ for everyone

Recently, Times of Malta carried out an investigation into Valletta’s cocaine-fuelled nightlife and also followed up with a Times Talk episode about this not-so-secret secret.

Reacting to these stories, Pace acknowledged that drugs have become much more “accessible”, partly due to the rise in online deals.

When Pace was younger, he recalled that cocaine was not as accessible as it is today – “it used to be for exclusive people”.

Today, however, Pace said it has become “fashionable” for all social classes.

“This substance has no respect, whether you’re wealthy or homeless. Once it takes hold of you, then there are serious problems,” he said.

Although it comes from coca leaves, it is processed using toxic substances like petrol and battery acid.

Cannabis, synthetic cannabinoids, psilocybin and pink cocaine that the police have seized. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

‘Snorting a line of cocaine doesn’t make you a criminal’

Although he recognised this as being a problem, Pace said that sending plain clothes policemen into these bars to bust users “is not the way forward”.

There needs to be a distinction between who is selling and who is taking, Pace said, but even those who are selling are sometimes victims themselves.

“It does not mean that everyone who takes a line of cocaine is a criminal... This does not mean that the police are going to ignore these users,” Pace said.

When pressed about whether these individuals pose a danger to society, particularly if they drive under the influence, Pace said this has long been an issue, not one that has necessarily escalated recently.

This substance has no respect, whether you’re wealthy or homeless. Once it takes hold of you, then there are serious problems

In response, Pace admitted that the police had room to increase enforcement that was already in place, but the real solution had to be with education. Nothing is going to change unless people are better educated about the harms of these substances, Pace said.

Through his work, Pace said he has seen people as young as 12 being exposed to these substances.

Besides drugs, Pace also took aim at alcohol, claiming that it is “as big of an issue as cocaine”, especially because most of the time this depressant is being mixed with stimulants like cocaine.

“To have fun, you don’t need to drink, snort a line of cocaine, smoke, or take ecstasy,” Pace stressed.

Pink cocaine – a cocktail of synthetic stimulants

A new drug that has recently entered the market and is gaining a lot of attention is “pink cocaine” or “tusi”.

“It is an extremely dangerous drug. It is a cocktail of synthetic stimulants,” Pace said.

The police have found that the drug is always mixed with different things: MDMA, LSD, ketamine, food colouring, caffeine, and, only rarely, does it have cocaine.

“This is a money-making business. They don’t care about the side effects you’re going to have. They don’t care if what you get is good or bad. Whoever is making these drugs is cutting them with other stuff,” Pace said.