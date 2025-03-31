A 27-year-old man was arrested on Monday after police found 20 cannabis plants in a Nadur residence.

Photo: Malta Police Force

The man, a German national, was arrested over the cultivation of cannabis plants in illegal amounts.

According to a recent legislative reform, people are allowed to grow up to four cannabis plants at home. This four-plant limit applies per household, not per person, and plants must not be visible from other places.

At the man's place on Triq ix-Xjuf ir-Riħ, Nadur, the police found a room equipped with cultivation tools, 20 plants of various sizes and cannabis seeds.

Magistrate Simone Grech is leading an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing and the man is expected to be charged in the coming days.