A 31-year-old man was arraigned in court on Friday morning after the police found 41 cannabis plants in his possession.

The Balzan resident, who cannot be named by court order, was charged with cultivation and trafficking of cannabis, as well as aggravated possession of the drugs. He was further accused of criminal association and recidivism.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution and defence approached the bench to discuss the case out of earshot just before the arraignment got underway.

Prosecuting inspector Mark Mercieca told the court that the police had been tipped off about possible drug trafficking from a sizeable garage on Triq il-Belt Valletta in Żurrieq.

The police monitored the activity at the garage, observing that it was not frequently used and mostly kept closed. However, they noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

Photo: Malta Police Force

On April 2, 2025, the police obtained a search warrant, and on that day, they headed to the garage. At about 6pm the suspect was seen emerging from the garage and locking up the door. The man was arrested and given his rights.

Inside the garage, the police found garbage bags containing harvested cannabis. The garage, which is like a warehouse, was divided into separate rooms using cardboard.

There, they found a total of 41 plants. The plants were in the flowering stage, with the inspector adding that they were almost ready to be harvested.

In one of the makeshift rooms, the police found weighing scales, blades and other paraphernalia related to drug trafficking.

The prosecuting inspector said the man exercised his right to silence after he was informed that he was under arrest and during the search.

The court upheld a freezing order request by the prosecution.

Bail was not requested at this stage.

The self-employed man was remanded in custody.

Lawyer Julian Scicluna prosecuted on behalf of the Attorney General’s officer, assisted by police inspector Mark Mercieca.

Lawyer Charles Mercieca assisted the accused.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided over the arraignment.