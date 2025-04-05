Police raided a Marsalforn property and found roughly 15kg of cannabis in sachets ready for sale, they said in a statement on Saturday.

A 36-year-old Italian man is under arrest and will be charged with drug trafficking in the Gozo law courts later in the day, the police said.

The raid took place on Thursday afternoon and targeted a property in Triq ix-Xagħra, the police said.

Police believe the cannabis seized has a street value of roughly €150,000. Officers also seized roughly €3,000 in cash.

It was the second major cannabis bust in Gozo this week. On Monday, police arrested a German national after they raided a Nadur property and found 20 cannabis plants growing there. By law, residents can grow up to a maximum of four cannabis plants at home.

In a separate operation announced on Friday, police found more than 40 cannabis plants growing inside a Żurrieq garage and arrested a 31-year-old Maltese national.