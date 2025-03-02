The administrative inquiry in progress will determine who should assume responsibility for the circumstances that led to a drugs heist from the AFM’s compound, the justice minister said when asked if he felt politically responsible for the case.

“Whatever the opinions or sentiments of an individual, the facts and circumstances need to be established through an independent procedure: the administrative inquiry,” Jonathan Attard told Times of Malta.

Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

More than 200 kilos of cannabis resin were stolen from a container at the army’s Safi barracks a week ago. The drugs were being held there at the request of the Court Services Agency, an entity that falls under the justice ministry’s control.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said he feels politically responsible for what happened and offered his resignation, but he remained in office after both the cabinet and Prime Minister Robert Abela publicly expressed their support.

In parliament, PN justice spokesperson Karol Aquilina said that, besides Camilleri, Attard is also politically responsible for the robbery as it was his agency that requested the drugs be transferred to the army.

When asked, Attard would not say if he felt politically responsible for the case, pointing to the inquiry ordered by the government.

“It’s not a matter of how one feels; it’s a matter of establishing all the facts and circumstances,” he said.

Attard gave a similar answer when asked about the Court Services Agency’s role. “I will take a prudent approach because the prime minister has appointed an administrative inquiry.”

He added, however, that the transfer of the drugs happened following a magistrate’s decree allowing the AFM to handle the evidence.

Abela announced the administrative inquiry on Monday, publishing its terms of reference on Wednesday.

The inquiry will seek to establish the facts, processes, procedures, law provisions and systems that led to court exhibits being held in the custody of the AFM.

It has also been tasked with determining whether all necessary security precautions were taken and examining the actions taken by various entities.

Retired judge Geoffrey Valenzia is conducting the inquiry and has been asked to make any regulatory and administrative recommendations he deems fit.