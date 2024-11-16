After months of anticipation and global premieres in major cities, Gladiator II has finally arrived on Maltese shores.

The highly awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s Academy Award-winning epic debuted at Maltese cinemas on Friday, marking its first public screening locally.

This premiere has sparked significant excitement, particularly among locals who contributed to the film's production.

The film, which continues the legacy of the 2000 hit Gladiator, has been highly anticipated by fans worldwide. Its global release schedule has built up momentum, and Malta’s role in the production has been a particular point of pride for residents.

Galdiator 2 local reviews Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Among the 50 attendees at Malta's first screening was Alfred Van Malkenhorst, a Dutch national who has lived in Malta for eight years and appeared as an extra in the movie.

"I was honoured to be part of it," he said, adding that he even managed to spot himself on screen. "You see me in the monkey scene on the table with a gladiator," he explained, his excitement palpable.

Van Molkonorst also noted that he recognized Maltese landscapes in the movie, particularly those on the island's outskirts, and he described the film as “amazing.”

His friend Joseph Bucher was equally enthusiastic, calling the movie “a masterpiece” and urging viewers not to pay attention to some of the mixed reviews circulating online.

“I think it’s just as good as the first one. Thumbs up for everyone involved,” he said, commending the work of the cast and crew.

Mark John Galea, from Sliema, was captivated by the film’s immersive quality, likening the experience to “travelling back to the time of Rome.”

He noted how distinctly Maltese locations, such as the landscape and the island’s unique architecture, were seamlessly integrated into the historical setting.

“You could notice it was filmed in Malta, but it brought back the ancient times,” he said.

Galea added that he plans to watch the movie again once it is available on DVD.

Shiron Murphy attended the first screening hoping to catch a glimpse of her husband, an extra in the film.

She described the film as, "mindblowing" and was impressed by the production’s visuals including the costumes, set, and action sequences.

Although she didn’t manage to spot her husband this time, Murphy plans to watch the movie again. Having lived in Malta for eight years, she expressed a sense of pride in seeing the island so prominently featured on the big screen.

For the Maltese audience, Gladiator II has delivered not only a cinematic spectacle but also a sense of pride in their country’s contributions to Hollywood.

Many attendees at the first screening remarked on how the film showcased Malta’s unique landscapes and architecture, seamlessly blending them into its ancient Roman setting.