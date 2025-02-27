ONE News has published footage of its journalists facing a tirade of threats and intimidation outside court while reporting on the arraignment of four men accused of stealing drugs from an army base.

The footage shows people claiming to be relatives of the accused telling a ONE reporter not to capture their faces on camera while threatening the reporter and her family.

"I'm going to take a photo of you, and then if you show my brother I'll f*ck up your entire family," one person claiming to be a family member of one of the accused says.

"Take a video of them," chimes in another.

When one of the journalists tells her colleague to phone the police, one of the family members replies: "We don't give a f*ck about the police", while another can be heard saying: "Don't lie or I'll disfigure you."

Among a continuing tirade of insults and threats, someone can be heard telling the journalist that if she reports on her brother, she will beat her up on camera.

The reporter can be heard telling those making the threats that only she was being filmed, while another journalist off camera insists they are only doing their job.

ONE News journalists threatened and insulted outside court. Video: ONE News.

The incidents took place on Wednesday night in the moments before the arraignment of four men facing charges in connection with the heist of around 200 kilograms of cannabis resin for an army base in Safi.

The four accused are 30-year-old Żebbuġ resident Sean Attard, 23-year-old Carlos Pace from Marsa, 33-year-old Yousef Essesi from St Paul’s Bay and 19-year-old Marsa resident Cleaven Pace.

They all stand accused of carrying out the Saturday night cannabis robbery, criminal association for the purpose of drug trafficking and cannabis possession in circumstances denoting it was not for their personal use.

Carlos Pace also stands accused of having breached the terms of a suspended sentence handed to him in 2023 and bail conditions imposed on him in 2024 in separate criminal cases.

Earlier on Thursday, the threats against journalists reporting on the case were condemned by the Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM), which said the incident "reminds us all of the real dangers faced by journalists in their line of duty."

While the organisation thanked police for their “prompt response” and for taking measures to protect journalists at the scene, it “also urges the police to take criminal action against the aggressors.”

The editor of ONE News, Josef Caruana, confirmed to Times of Malta he had filed a police report on Thursday morning.

That afternoon, a fifth man, 23-year-old Liam Steward, was charged with offences in connection with the theft.