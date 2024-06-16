The Nationalist Party must work to achieve a majority and become the new government in the next general election, Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

The elections last Saturday week were a first step along a long and difficult road, but they showed that the ultimate aim could be achieved, the PN leader told a mass rally outside party headquarters.

The Labour Party won the 2024 MEP elections but lost its fourth MEP seat to the Nationalist Party and won less than 50% of the vote for the first time in years.

At the local council elections the PN clawed back 20 council seats and 27,000 votes when compared to 2019.

It gained control of Mosta, St Paul’s Bay, San Ġwann and Msida, and now has a majority in 24 councils.

Grech said the PN was now seen as an alternative government and while he was satisfied that the gap between the two parties had narrowed, more work must be done.

“In three years' time, (when the general election is due) it is not such results that we should be celebrating, but a Nationalist Party forming a new government for Malta,” he said to cheers from the enthusiastic crowd.

“You (the public) are the new majority, and we urge you to come forward with new ideas to help us become the majority for this country.”

PN leader Bernard Grech urged more people to join the PN and discuss their ideas with it. (Chris Sant Fournier)

Grech said the winners of this election were the people, who despite their different views, came together and voted for the PN.

“Those of you who voted for the PN for the first time, those who saw the PN as an alternative, and those Labour supporters who cannot stand lies and deception anymore, you all led to the result of June 8 along different paths, and I thank you.”

He also thanked Nationalist voters who had always “followed the glorious flag”, as the crowd once again burst into cheers and chants of “Nationalisti."

“Last Saturday was the first step to where we plan to go, it will be a long and difficult road, but the PN is determined to achieve its goal with the support of the people,” he said.

Party faithful celebrating the PN's gains on Sunday. Credit: Chris Sant Fournier

After highlighting the PN victories in the various councils and thanking all the candidates, Grech slammed Prime Minister Robert Abela for blaming everyone but himself for Labour's losses, highlighting how he had blamed civil servants telling them they should not think they had “cushy jobs”.

“He blames everyone but himself. Like a child, it is always a case of ‘it was not me, it was not me, it was not me’,” he said.

Grech said he had spoken to many civil servants - educators, police, doctors, social workers- who said they were offended by the prime minister’s comments.

RELATED STORIES Editorial: Are we really prepared to change?

Building a new PN majority for the country

Abela, he said, was lacking principles and continuously making u-turn decisions, as was the case of the public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

“This is no way to run a country, this is not a way for the prime minister to give you and your family serenity and hope.”

He also called out Abela for bringing up the discussion on abortion as a tactic to divert public attention from the elections.

He said the elections had shown that voters did not want any more corrupt politicians who tried to impress with “reality shows, billboards, and concerts”.

“The people are fed up with politicians who try to bribe them with cheques and telephone calls,” he said.