The votes are in. Now they must be counted, and winners declared.

Polls all indicate that Labour is likely to win the 2024 European Parliament election by a considerable majority. But many questions remain.

What will the gap between parties be? Will the PN claw back its third MEP seat? Which candidate will garner the most votes? Will Malta finally have an independent MEP?

Follow events with our live blog. Refresh the page for the latest updates

Live blog

Oh dear

9.06am Here's another reason to keep the two elections separate.

According to ONE, the scanning process may be slightly delayed, as votes have been placed in the wrong ballot boxes.

People cast their MEP vote in local council ballot boxes cand vice versa.

Ballot boxes for local council elections will only be opened on Wednesday, so any MEP votes placed there are effectively lost.

A two-for-one election

9.03am Political analyst George Vital Zammit, speaking on TVM, raises an interesting question – should MEP and local council elections be bundled together? Vital Zammit doesn’t think so.

Although having two elections together makes things simpler in terms of their administration, he says it risks sidelining issues that should matter and makes the election a mid-term referendum on the government’s performance.

Parties expect a win for Labour, but with a marked drop

8.55am We've had a chat with some operatives within both PL and PN camps, and they both seem to be saying similar things at this [very early] stage. They expect another big Labour victory, but with a significant drop in support.

Labour won by around 42,600 votes in the 2019 MEP elections and by 39,400 votes in the 2022 general election. Both of those were post-independence electoral records, so it would not be surprising for the PL to fall short this time round.

The question is, how far short? Will it be close to the 30,000 gap projected by various polls, or closer to 20,000? We will only know once the counting process starts.

Good luck to our counting hall team

8.33am Things will get hectic at the Naxxar counting hall later in the morning, but it's relatively calm for now. Which means our four-man reporting team can regroup for a team photo. Good luck to all of them.

Matthew Mirabelli, Mark Laurence Zammit, Matthew Xuereb and Jonathan Borg.

What's happening at the counting hall?

8.20am Ballot boxes have been emptied and votes flipped upside-down. It’s a key step in the vote counting process. Now the counters will painstakingly turn votes face-side up, one by one, hold each one up for party counters to view, and then place them down to be electronically scanned.

Zaren tal-Ajkla at the counting hall.

Those party counters will be frantically sampling those votes as they are held up, to relay to internal party pollsters.

Meanwhile, party officials are trickling in, and so are some candidates. Here's one of them - Nazzareno Bonnici, better known as Zaren tal-Ajkla.

Franco Debono's take on turnout

8.10am Franco Debono, a former MP and keen politico, has made a couple of interesting observations about the big drops in turnout registered in the 6th and 8th districts.

Rosianne Cutajar – the MP that Robert Abela exiled last year – is a former Qormi mayor and very popular in the 6th district, he notes. Perhaps voters there were disillusioned with the way the party has treated her.

And the 8th district, which was previously represented by ministers like Chris Cardona, Edward Scicluna and Edward Zammit Lewis, is now orphaned in Abela’s cabinet – not a single sitting minister hails from the district.

The relatively low turnout in the 10th district does not bode well for Cassola or the PN's electoral chances, Debono adds.

Knock knock knocking on Labour doors

8am Labour sources tell us party delegates were knocking doors right to the very last minute yesterday, as they scrambled to get out the vote in traditional party strongholds where turnout was sluggish throughout the day.

Judging by approximate turnout figures, they were somewhat successful – turnout was down in some party strongholds, but not as dramatically as initial indications suggested.

We got turnout right

7.31am The approximate turnout figure of 72.8% is very, very close to what we predicted in our latest poll, carried out by Esprimi and published a week ago. We had forecast a 72.4% turnout.

That poll also predicted a 10.4 percentage point split between the two major parties, in Labour’s favour. Will that also prove to be accurate? Time will tell.

Cassola's got a point

7.10am Arnold Cassola has written to the Electoral Commissioner to demand access to rolling vote counts.

The Commission provides officials from the Labour and Nationalist parties with regular five-minute updates during the vote-counting process. That helps the two parties calculate how the vote is panning out, and allows them to project outcomes.

But, in yet another example of our political duopoly at work, the Commission only provides that service to the PL and PN. So if you’re a third party or independent candidate, like Cassola, tough luck. You’ll have to sit with the plebs and rely on updates like these ones.

That’s not right, Cassola had told the commissioner.

“The Commission can’t hide behind archaic and discriminatory rules to give a clear advantage to my political rivals,” he wrote. “If the Commission fails to grant me access, it will be complicit in undermining a fair and equal electoral process, at a point when a historic new page in our history could be written.”

The “historic new page” would be Cassola becoming Malta's first-ever independent MEP – something that polls suggest might be on the cards.

Arnold Cassola. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Five things to think about

6.59am Here’s one to accompany your Sunday morning coffee: Five things to look out for when vote counting gets underway.

So, about that turnout

6.40am Polls closed at 10pm last night and the sorting process will officially begin at 9am.

While we will know who has emerged as the largest party early, the process for distributing the votes is likely to go on throughout the day. But we will be with you until all the seats are filled.

In the meantime, let's cast our eyes on the first elephant in the proverbial electoral zoo - voter turnout.

Turnout is always lower in European Parliament elections than in general ones, and it was no different this time round.

But any talk of turnout dropping when compared to the previous MEP election (held in 2019) appears to have been premature.

The Electoral Commission released its approximate turnout calculations at around 3am on Sunday morning, and they suggest turnout remained pretty much unchanged at around 73%.

Turnout was strongest in Gozo, where it neared 74%, and weakest in the 10th district, where just 56.33% voted.

Local council elections saw significantly smaller shares of voters cast their vote, at roughly 59.5%. Unsurprisingly, the towns with the biggest non-Maltese populations (St Julian's, Sliema, St Paul's Bay) saw the weakest turnout figures there.

Welcome

6.15am Good morning and welcome to our coverage of what promises to be an interesting day in Maltese politics. People have had their say on who they want to represent them in the European Parliament, with six MEP seats up for grabs.

If you come across something election-related and want to share it with the world, feel free to drop us a line at newsroom@timesofmalta.com

Times of Malta will provide comprehensive coverage of the count with up-to-the-minute news, analysis and detailed results.